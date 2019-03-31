Cubs' Jose Quintana: Pitches in relief Saturday

Quintana pitched four innings of relief in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Rangers. He allowed two runs on six hits and three walks, while striking out eight.

Quintana entered in the fourth inning after starter Yu Darvish only went 2.2 innings, and the lefty tossed 81 pitches while giving the Cubs some valuable length. He was a bit all over the place with the six hits and three walks, but Quintana mostly stayed out of trouble with the help of the eight strikeouts, and he earned his first MLB hold in the process. With the Cubs having an off day this past Friday and again on Tuesday, they can skip past Quintana's No. 5 spot in the rotation, which explained his availability for long relief work in this one. Expect the lefty to take his regular turn sometime next weekend.