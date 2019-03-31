Cubs' Jose Quintana: Pitches in relief Saturday
Quintana pitched four innings of relief in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Rangers. He allowed two runs on six hits and three walks, while striking out eight.
Quintana entered in the fourth inning after starter Yu Darvish only went 2.2 innings, and the lefty tossed 81 pitches while giving the Cubs some valuable length. He was a bit all over the place with the six hits and three walks, but Quintana mostly stayed out of trouble with the help of the eight strikeouts, and he earned his first MLB hold in the process. With the Cubs having an off day this past Friday and again on Tuesday, they can skip past Quintana's No. 5 spot in the rotation, which explained his availability for long relief work in this one. Expect the lefty to take his regular turn sometime next weekend.
More News
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Slated to be fifth starter•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Dazzles in Friday win•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Pitches well Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Makes successful spring debut•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Cubs pick up 2019 option•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Pitches five innings in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...