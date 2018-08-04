Cubs' Jose Quintana: Pitches well in win Friday
Quintana (10-7) pitched six innings of one-run ball to grab the win Friday against the Padres. He allowed four hits and struck out six.
This was the fourth time in his last five starts that Quintana went at least six innings and allowed two runs or fewer. While his season ERA still sits at a disappointing 4.12, the lefty's recent results indicate that a strong finish to the year could be in order. Quintana will look to keep it rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled for Wednesday against a subpar Kansas City lineup.
