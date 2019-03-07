Cubs' Jose Quintana: Pitches well Wednesday
Quintana tossed three scoreless innings in Wednesday's Cactus League win over the Royals. He gave up one hit and one walk while striking out two.
Quintana has now started his spring with five scoreless innings as he looks to take a step forward after consecutive seasons with an ERA over 4.00. Prior to that, the lefty had posted five straight seasons with an ERA below 4.00. Quintana will likely begin the year as the No. 4 starter in a stacked Chicago rotation.
