Cubs' Jose Quintana: Rain-shortened outing

Quintana didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Cardinals, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over four innings while striking out six.

The score was tied 2-2 when the game was suspended for more than three hours due to rain, squelching any chance Quintana might have had at picking up his fifth win of the year. The southpaw will carry a 3.78 ERA and 62:20 K:BB through 66.2 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the Rockies.