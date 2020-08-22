Cubs' manager David Ross said Saturday that Quintana (thumb) is "pretty much ready to return" and that the Cubs are in the process of figuring out where he fits in, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Quintana has been rehabbing since early July after he underwent microscopic surgery to repair a left thumb laceration. It was originally presumed that Quintana could start out of the bullpen upon being activated after the Cubs' starting rotation got off to a blistering start to the season. However, with Tyler Chatwood (back) still not cleared to return and Alec Mills coming back down to earth (six earned runs in 3.2 innings Wednesday), Quintana may have a shot at returning to the rotation after all. The southpaw is currently one of four options to start Tuesday's game in Detroit as Ross has yet to confirm a starter for that day.