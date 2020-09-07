Cubs manager David Ross said that Quintana (lat) could begin a throwing program as soon as Tuesday, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Since being shut down last week with inflammation in his left lat muscle, Quintana has apparently responded well to treatment. After getting another day of rest Monday, Quintana will be re-evaluated Tuesday, at which point the Cubs could clear him to start playing catch again. With another injured starter in Tyler Chatwood (forearm) on track to begin a throwing program Monday, Quintana may have to settle for a bullpen role once he's reinstated from the IL for a second time this season.