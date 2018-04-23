Quintana (2-1) allowed four earned runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out seven across 5,1 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Rockies.

Quintana's start came unraveled in the fifth inning when he surrendered back-to-back home runs to the Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado. While this start piled on to his poor performance to begin the season, it start shouldn't necessarily be held against him as it came in the most hitter-friendly environment in the league. There were also positive indicators in this performance, mainly that as he was able to find the strike zone more consistently than in prior starts. He'll look to get his season on track in his next start, likely to come against the Brewers Saturday.