Cubs' Jose Quintana: Roughed up for six runs in Friday loss

Quintana (4-3) allowed six runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out seven across five innings to take the loss Friday against the Phillies.

Quintana was rocked for all six of his runs in the first two innings before settling down, but the game was already out of hand. After posting a 2.37 ERA over his first three starts with his new team, that number has increased almost two full runs in the five outings since. Overall, a couple of poor outings have been the exception, and he's otherwise been a reliable fantasy option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Pirates.