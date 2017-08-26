Cubs' Jose Quintana: Roughed up for six runs in Friday loss
Quintana (4-3) allowed six runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out seven across five innings to take the loss Friday against the Phillies.
Quintana was rocked for all six of his runs in the first two innings before settling down, but the game was already out of hand. After posting a 2.37 ERA over his first three starts with his new team, that number has increased almost two full runs in the five outings since. Overall, a couple of poor outings have been the exception, and he's otherwise been a reliable fantasy option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Pirates.
More News
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Fans eight in win•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Grabs third win with Cubs•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Stuck with loss by Giants•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Bitten by D-backs Thursday•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Takes loss despite quality start Friday•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Emerges victorious in Wrigley debut•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...