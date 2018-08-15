Cubs' Jose Quintana: Serves up three homers
Quintana (10-9) took the loss against the Brewers on Tuesday, allowing five runs on six hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked one.
Quintana served up a pair of two-run home runs to Ryan Braun and also gave up a lead-off homer to Lorenzo Cain. The 29-year-old has allow five runs or more in three of his last four starts and now has a 4.46 ERA and 1.38 WHIP this season, and is next expected to start Sunday at Pittsburgh.
