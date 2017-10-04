Cubs' Jose Quintana: Set for Game 3 start
Quintana will be the starter for Game 3 of the NLDS against Washington, Jesse Rogers of ESPNChicago.com reports.
Quintana will take the mound once the series shifts to Wrigley Field, following starts by Kyle Hendricks and Jon Lester. Since joining the Cubs in mid-July, Quintana has posted a 3.74 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 14 starts.
More News
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Lasts just 4.2 frames against Reds•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Twirls complete-game shutout•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Surrenders three-run homer in no-decision•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Goes seven for first time since mid-July•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Fires six scoreless Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Strikes out nine, picks up win in rout•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...