Cubs' Jose Quintana: Set for Game 3 start

Quintana will be the starter for Game 3 of the NLDS against Washington, Jesse Rogers of ESPNChicago.com reports.

Quintana will take the mound once the series shifts to Wrigley Field, following starts by Kyle Hendricks and Jon Lester. Since joining the Cubs in mid-July, Quintana has posted a 3.74 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 14 starts.