Cubs' Jose Quintana: Set to start Game 5
Quintana will start Game 5 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Thursday, Tyler Kepner of The New York Times reports.
The Cubs were able to avoid the sweep with a 3-2 win Wednesday, forcing a Game 5 in Chicago that will feature Quintana opposite Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. In his first start of the NLCS -- which was cut short because he was used in relief two days prior -- the southpaw allowed two runs on two hits while striking out four batters and walking two. As long as he's effective, the Cubs will look for Quintana to pitch deeper into Thursday's must-win contest, seeing as he'll be working on regular rest and Wade Davis is unavailable due to a 44-pitch outing Wednesday.
