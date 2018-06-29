Cubs' Jose Quintana: Shaky in no-decision
Quintana threw 5.1 innings Thursday, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks in an 11-5 win over the Dodgers. He struck out four and allowed a home run.
This start was pretty indicative of Quintana's June; it was his fourth consecutive start allowing at least two runs, striking out four or fewer, and pitching six innings or less. The 29-year-old lefty owns a 4.31 ERA in 85.2 innings alongside an 80:40 K:BB. Quintana should take the mound at home next Wednesday against Detroit.
