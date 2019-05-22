Cubs' Jose Quintana: Sharp in no-decision

Quintana tossed six scoreless innings but did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Phillies. He allowed two hits and three walks, while striking out four.

Quintana has failed to record a win over his last three starts, though he's allowed three earned runs or fewer in eight straight outings dating back to an eight-run disaster on April 5. The lefty now has a solid 3.30 ERA for the season and will look to get back into the win column in his next start, which is scheduled for Sunday against the Reds.