Cubs' Jose Quintana: Sharp in Wednesday's win
Quintana (4-2) picked up the win over the Marlins on Wednesday, giving up one run on five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out five.
The left-hander got more than enough run support in the 13-4 rout as he threw 61 of 108 pitches for strikes. Quintana has only three quality starts in seven outings so far in 2018 en route to a 4.40 ERA, but his 24:8 K:BB over his last 23.1 innings suggests he may have turned a corner. He'll next take the mound Tuesday in Atlanta.
