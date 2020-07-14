Quintana (thumb) is on track to begin throwing later this week, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Quintana underwent microscopic surgery on his left thumb in early July and this will be his first time throwing since then. He has been able to continue with a workout program in the meantime. The lefty seems likely to miss at least one turn through the rotation, which figures to open the door for Alec Mills to step in as a starter.
More News
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Out after requiring thumb surgery•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Worked on new changeup grip•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Pitches better Sunday•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Struggles in spring debut•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Tosses bullpen session•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Scheduled for bullpen session•