Cubs' Jose Quintana: Shuts down Dodgers
Quintana (3-1) allowed just two runs over seven innings to pick up the win Tuesday against the Dodgers. He gave up four hits and two walks, while striking out seven.
Quintana kept Los Angeles off the board in the top of the first, then watched his offensive mates score four times in the bottom of the inning. The early breathing room seemed to allow the lefty to settle into a nice groove, and he rolled to his third straight win. Over those three starts, Quintana has allowed just two earned runs across 21 innings while striking out 25. The 30-year-old will look to stay hot in his next start, which is currently scheduled to come Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
