Quintana (thumb) didn't have any issues during his three-inning simulated game Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Manager David Ross said Wednesday that Quintana's thumb wasn't an issue during his most recent throwing session. However, Ross said that there still isn't a timeline for the southpaw's return. He's progressed consistently throughout his recovery process, but the team appears to be building his workload back up. While the Cubs haven't revealed how they plan to use Quintana once he joins to the major-league club, the team's commitment to build him up prior to his return suggests that he could rejoin the starting rotation.