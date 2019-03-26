Cubs' Jose Quintana: Slated to be fifth starter

Quintana is slated to be the Cubs' fifth starter to begin the season, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Quintana has averaged 32 starts and 190.1 innings per season over the past three years, and despite slotting in fifth in the rotation, the lefty should once again be a workhorse in 2019. Things might get interesting if the Cubs make the playoffs and all of their starters are healthy, but for regular-season fantasy purposes, Quintana should be a useful option who will likely rack up decent strikeout and win totals while offering serviceable ratios.

