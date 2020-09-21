Quintana (lat) will be activated from the 10-day injured list and start Tuesday against the Pirates, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Quintana has made just two appearances during his injury-riddled 2020 campaign, and he'll make his first start of the season Tuesday. Manager David Ross said that he'd have "a little bit of a leash" on his pitch count in his return to game action. If the Cubs continue to use him as a starter to end the regular season, the southpaw would line up to start the season finale on the road Sunday against the White Sox.