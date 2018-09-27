Cubs' Jose Quintana: Solid effort in no-decision

Quintana didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Pirates, allowing two runs on four hits over five innings while striking out four.

The southpaw left the game with a tidy 6-2 lead, but a late meltdown by the bullpen denied him what would have been his career-best 14th win of the year. Quintana ends the regular season with a 4.09 ERA and 154:68 K:BB in 169.1 innings.