Cubs' Jose Quintana: Start moved to Sunday
Quintana's next start has been moved from Saturday to Sunday against the Brewers, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Tuesday's game against the Reds was postponed due to inclement weather, pushing the Cub's starting rotation back a day. Quintana had a rough season debut against the Marlins, allowing six earned runs on six hits and four walks over six innings, and will have an additional day of rest to prepare for the season finale against the Brewers.
