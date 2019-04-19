Cubs' Jose Quintana: Start pushed back to Tuesday

Quintana's next start will come Tuesday against the Dodgers instead of Sunday against the Diamondbacks as originally scheduled, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Tyler Chatwood will make a spot start Sunday, giving the Cubs an extra righty against the righty-heavy Diamondbacks and an extra lefty against the lefty-heavy Dodgers. The change of plans costs Quintana a two-start week this week and gives him a tougher opponent for his next start, though it likely means he'll gain a two-start week next week.