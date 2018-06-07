Cubs' Jose Quintana: Strikes out 10 in no-decision Wednesday

Quintana allowed just two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 10 over 5.2 innings but did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

Quintana was solid in this one but lost his chance at his seventh win of the season when Steve Cishek allowed a home run after coming on in relief in the sixth inning. Nonetheless, this was a step in the right direction for Quintana after he allowed four runs over 4.1 innings in his last start. He'll carry a 4.20 ERA into his next outing on Monday in Milwaukee.