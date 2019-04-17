Cubs' Jose Quintana: Strong again Tuesday

Quintana (2-1) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Marlins. He gave up six hits and struck out seven.

For the second straight outing, Quintana tossed seven scoreless innings, and he's lowered his ERA from 10.29 to 3.43 in the process. The lefty also has a stellar 18:1 K:BB during the hot stretch, as it appears he's put his early season struggles behind him. Quintana will look to keep rolling in his next start Sunday against the Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field.