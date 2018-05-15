Quintana (4-3) took the loss Monday against the Braves, as he allowed six earned runs on nine hits and three walks in just 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

Quintana was victimized by three home runs, including a leadoff shot by Ozzie Albies and a three-run blast by Jose Bautista in the fifth inning that ended his day. After the rough outing, the lefty now has a 5.23 ERA this season. Quintana will look to get back on track Saturday in what looks like an easier matchup against the Reds.