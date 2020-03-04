Cubs' Jose Quintana: Struggles in spring debut

Quintana allowed three runs over two innings in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rockies. He struck out one.

Quintana had been dealing with the flu recently, so it's not overly surprising to him a bit sluggish in his first start of spring training. What's more concerning for the lefty is that he posted a career-worst 4.68 ERA in 2019 while his K/9 rate dropped as well. Quintana will aim to perform better in his upcoming Cactus League starts and build some momentum heading into 2020.