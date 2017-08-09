Cubs' Jose Quintana: Stuck with loss by Giants
Quintana (6-10) gave up four runs -- three earned -- on six hits and a walk over six innings in Tuesday's road loss to San Francisco. He struck out three.
The southpaw is now 2-2 with an unspectacular 4.20 ERA since his crosstown trade, though he's shown noticeably better control over his five outings as a Cub, posting a 2.1 BB/9; it was 3.5 with the White Sox. Thanks to that as well as some improved BABIP luck, Quintana's WHIP with his new club is 1.03, but he's also been serving up homers consistently, bringing his season total to 20 long balls in 23 starts. Even though the Quintana of old just hasn't quite shown up yet, his strong strikeout rate and general reliability make him a solid fantasy asset in the majority of formats.
