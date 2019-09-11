Cubs' Jose Quintana: Stymied by Padres on Tuesday

Quintana did not factor into the decision against San Diego on Tuesday, pitching three innings and giving up six runs (four earned) on seven hits while striking out one.

Quintana entered the game having completed five or more innings in 10 of his last 12 starts but matched his shortest outing of the season by lasting only three frames against the Padres. He retired the side in order in the first inning, but a pair of infield singles leading off the second set up a five-run frame that included no extra-base hits. Quintana then gave up a solo home run to Ty France in the third inning and did not return for the fourth, exiting the game after throwing 57 pitches. The southpaw owns a 4.15 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 143:43 K:BB through 160.1 innings this season and will head home to take on the Pirates on Sunday in his next scheduled start.