Cubs' Jose Quintana: Stymied by Padres on Tuesday
Quintana did not factor into the decision against San Diego on Tuesday, pitching three innings and giving up six runs (four earned) on seven hits while striking out one.
Quintana entered the game having completed five or more innings in 10 of his last 12 starts but matched his shortest outing of the season by lasting only three frames against the Padres. He retired the side in order in the first inning, but a pair of infield singles leading off the second set up a five-run frame that included no extra-base hits. Quintana then gave up a solo home run to Ty France in the third inning and did not return for the fourth, exiting the game after throwing 57 pitches. The southpaw owns a 4.15 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 143:43 K:BB through 160.1 innings this season and will head home to take on the Pirates on Sunday in his next scheduled start.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start