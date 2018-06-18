Cubs' Jose Quintana: Takes loss against Cardinals

Quintana (6-5) took the loss against the Cardinals on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over five innings, striking out three and walking two in the Cubs' 5-0 defeat.

Quintana pitched well against St. Louis, but his teammates couldn't manage to score any runs off Jack Flaherty or the Cardinals bullpen, sending him to his fifth loss of the season. He's put together a nice string of outings since giving up four earned in just 4.1 innings against the Giants on May 26, as this marked the fourth start in a row that Quintana has given up two or fewer earned runs. Overall, he's got a 4.06 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP through 75.1 innings this season.