Cubs' Jose Quintana: Takes loss against Cardinals
Quintana (6-5) took the loss against the Cardinals on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over five innings, striking out three and walking two in the Cubs' 5-0 defeat.
Quintana pitched well against St. Louis, but his teammates couldn't manage to score any runs off Jack Flaherty or the Cardinals bullpen, sending him to his fifth loss of the season. He's put together a nice string of outings since giving up four earned in just 4.1 innings against the Giants on May 26, as this marked the fourth start in a row that Quintana has given up two or fewer earned runs. Overall, he's got a 4.06 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP through 75.1 innings this season.
More News
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Gives up two runs in no-decision•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Strikes out 10 in no-decision Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Blanks Mets over six innings•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Takes step back•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Blanks Reds on Saturday•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Struggles in Monday loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...