Cubs' Jose Quintana: Takes loss despite quality start Friday

Quintana (6-9) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings while striking out six in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Brewers.

The left-hander delivered his third quality start in as many outings since the cross-town trade that made him a Cub, but he got outdueled by Brent Suter in this one. Quintana now has a 2.37 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in his new uniform, but will face a tough test in his next start Thursday at home against the Diamondbacks.