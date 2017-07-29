Cubs' Jose Quintana: Takes loss despite quality start Friday
Quintana (6-9) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings while striking out six in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Brewers.
The left-hander delivered his third quality start in as many outings since the cross-town trade that made him a Cub, but he got outdueled by Brent Suter in this one. Quintana now has a 2.37 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in his new uniform, but will face a tough test in his next start Thursday at home against the Diamondbacks.
