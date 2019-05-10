Cubs' Jose Quintana: Takes loss in quality start
Quintana (4-2) allowed three runs on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks while taking a loss against the Brewers on Friday.
The last time Quintana faced the Brewers, he yielded eight runs. But since then, the lefty has turned in five quality starts in six outings. Unfortunately Friday, he just didn't get the run support to win. Quintana has recovered very well since that previously terrible start versus the Brewers and is 4-2 with a 3.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 46.1 innings this season. His next outing is scheduled for the Reds on Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...