Cubs' Jose Quintana: Takes loss in quality start

Quintana (4-2) allowed three runs on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks while taking a loss against the Brewers on Friday.

The last time Quintana faced the Brewers, he yielded eight runs. But since then, the lefty has turned in five quality starts in six outings. Unfortunately Friday, he just didn't get the run support to win. Quintana has recovered very well since that previously terrible start versus the Brewers and is 4-2 with a 3.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 46.1 innings this season. His next outing is scheduled for the Reds on Thursday.