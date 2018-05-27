Cubs' Jose Quintana: Takes step back

Quintana (5-4) allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six across 4.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Giants.

Quintana looked to be heading for his second consecutive strong outing, but stumbled badly in the fourth and fifth innings. He first allowed a two-run home run to left-hander Brandon Crawford and then allowed back-to-back doubles prior to being lifted in the fifth inning. The outing continued his struggles at home this season, as three of his four starts in which he has surrendered four or more earned runs have come at home.