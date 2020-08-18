Quintana (thumb) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Quintana threw a four-inning simulated game Sunday, and that apparently went well since he's throwing a bullpen session just two days after. The southpaw has progressed smoothly through his rehab process, but it's still unclear when he could return to the major-league club. Assuming his bullpen goes well Tuesday, he could be in line for another sim game, but pitching coach Tommy Hottovy didn't rule out a return to the rotation prior to another sim game, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. If Tyler Chatwood (back) is unable to return from the 10-day injured list in a timely manner, Quintana's 2020 debut could come sooner rather than later.