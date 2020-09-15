Quintana (lat) threw a bullpen session Monday and will throw another one Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Assuming Quintana's inflamed left lat continues responding well, he's expected to participate in a simulated game later in the week. He won't have time to build up to a starter's workload by the end of the year but has a chance to be activated in a bullpen role.
More News
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Responding well to treatment•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Out with lat inflammation•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Strikes out six in relief•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Allows three runs in 2020 debut•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Activated, could pitch Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Bound for bullpen initially•