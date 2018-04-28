Quintana (3-1) allowed just two hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings in a win over the Brewers on Saturday. He struck out seven.

The lefty's dominance of Milwaukee continued -- as Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel notes, Quintana is now up to 24 consecutive scoreless innings against the Brewers. Quintana has given up a total of 17 earned runs in 13.2 innings against his three other opponents so far this season, but he's posted a 14:2 K:BB in his last two starts, which should help restore the confidence of fantasy owners. He lines up to face the Cardinals in St. Louis his next time out.