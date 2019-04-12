Cubs' Jose Quintana: Throws seven scoreless

Quintana (1-1) allowed no runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts and only one walk in a victory against the Pirates on Thursday.

The lefty threw 99 pitches, so he may not have pitched the eighth anyway, but the lightning and thunder at Wrigley Field -- and not the Pirates -- officially knocked him out of the game after the seventh. This is exactly what the doctor ordered for Quintana, but even after seven shutout frames, his numbers sit at unhealthy levels. Quintana is 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 14 innings this season. His next start should come against the Marlins.