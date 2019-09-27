Cubs' Jose Quintana: Thumped by Pirates in final start

Quintana (13-9) allowed seven runs (five earned) on 12 hits across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Pirates. He struck out four and did not issue any walks.

About the only positive was the lack of free passes, but Quintana was otherwise poor in his final outing of the season. It was a rough September for the lefty, as he allowed 23 earned runs over 18.2 innings. Quintana ends 2019 with a 152:46 K:BB across 171 innings to go with a disappointing 4.68 ERA, and the Cubs will need him to improve on that mark next year if they're going to make a deep run.