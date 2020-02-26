Cubs' Jose Quintana: Tosses bullpen session
Quintana (illness) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Quintana was previously reported to be throwing a bullpen Tuesday but was evidently delayed one more day due to the flu. With Opening Day still a month away, his readiness for the start of the regular season doesn't appear to be seriously threatened.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking bounce-back candidates
Looking deeper at track records can reveal big potential Fantasy value for players like these...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Who are the most underdrafted players in Fantasy Baseball, according to ADP? Scott White's...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...
-
Avoid Vlad Jr. at your own peril
Will Vladimir Guerrero better deliver on the wild hype that surrounded him in 2019? It might...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...