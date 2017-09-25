Cubs' Jose Quintana: Twirls complete game shutout Sunday

Quintana (11-11) kept the Brewers off the scoreboard Sunday in a masterful complete-game effort, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out 10 en route to the victory.

This is exactly what the Cubs traded for when they acquired the southpaw from the White Sox back in July. Things haven't been perfect since Quintana joined the Cubs, but he's been stellar during the month of September. Following Sunday's gem, he holds a 1.63 ERA and a 31:4 K:BB in four September starts. With the division largely locked up, he seems to only be in line for one more start during the regular season, which should come Friday against the Reds.