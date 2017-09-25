Cubs' Jose Quintana: Twirls complete-game shutout

Quintana (11-11) kept the Brewers off the scoreboard Sunday in a masterful complete-game effort, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out 10 en route to the victory.

This is exactly why the Cubs traded for Quintana back in July. Things haven't been perfect since the lefty joined the Cubs, but he's been stellar this month -- following Sunday's gem, he holds a 1.63 ERA and a 31:4 K:BB in four September starts. With the division largely locked up, he seems to be in line for one more start during the regular season, which should come Friday against the Reds.