Quintana (thumb) will throw at least one more simulated game and won't be available for the weekend series against the White Sox, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Quintana is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, and pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said that his next appearance could be with the major-league club. However, manager David Ross said Tuesday that the left-hander will require at least one more simulated game, which would make him unavailable for the upcoming series against the White Sox. Quintana could return to the rotation if his sim game goes well.