Cubs' Jose Quintana: Will start Monday's tiebreaker

Quintana will start the tie-breaking Game 163 on Monday against the Brewers, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs and Brewers finished the 162-game schedule tied with the record of 95-67, so they'll have an additional game Monday at Wrigley Field to decide the winner of the NL Central. Quintana had a 2.17 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in six starts against Milwaukee this season, so it's unsurprising for him to get the call in the pivotal game.