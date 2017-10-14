Cubs' Jose Quintana: Will start Saturday

Quintana will take the hill for Game 1 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Saturday, Paul Sullivan of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Quintana will face off against Clayton Kershaw after pitching Game 3 of the NLDS on Monday. During that start versus the Nationals, Quintana allowed just one run (zero earned) off two hits and one walk while striking out seven over 5.2 innings. The Cubs have yet to announce a rotation beyond Quintana, but this would likely set him up for Game 5 at Wrigley Field on Thursday as well.