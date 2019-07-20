Cubs' Jose Quintana: Wins fourth straight

Quintana (8-7) allowed five runs on eight hits -- including three homers -- over five innings in a win over the Padres on Saturday. He struck out seven and walked one.

The lefty was a bit lucky to escape with this line -- two of the three home runs were solo shots. He had been doing a great job of limiting the long ball, with just five homers allowed in his last 10 starts (55.2 innings) prior to Saturday, and hopefully this outing will prove to be an aberration rather than the start of a trend. Quintana will look to pick up his fifth win in as many starts when he takes on the Brewers in Milwaukee next week.