Cubs' Jose Quintana: Wins third straight decision

Quintana (7-7) picked up the win Sunday against the Pirates, yielding three runs on six hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out four.

Quintana has now picked up wins in his last three starts, and in that stretch, he's allowed just six earned runs over 19 innings of work. The lefty struggled for much of June (5.17 ERA in the month), but he looks to be turning a corner and could be primed for a good second half. Quintana will take a 4.21 ERA into his next outing, which is scheduled for Saturday against the Padres.