Cubs' Jose Quintana: Wins third straight decision
Quintana (7-7) picked up the win Sunday against the Pirates, yielding three runs on six hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out four.
Quintana has now picked up wins in his last three starts, and in that stretch, he's allowed just six earned runs over 19 innings of work. The lefty struggled for much of June (5.17 ERA in the month), but he looks to be turning a corner and could be primed for a good second half. Quintana will take a 4.21 ERA into his next outing, which is scheduled for Saturday against the Padres.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.