Cubs' Jose Quintana: Yields five in loss
Quintana (10-8) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over 6.1 innings against the Royals.
Quintana was working toward a quality start with just two runs allowed through six innings, but he allowed singles to the first two batters he faced in the seventh before the big three-run blow off the bat of Adalberto Mondesi. The lefty pitched decently until that point, but he only worked four swinging strikes on 98 pitches (63 strikes) and has given up at least five runs in two of the last three starts. He now sports a 4.28 ERA and 1.38 WHIP and will look to bounce back Wednesday against the Brewers.
