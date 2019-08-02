Cubs' Jose Quintana: Yields two runs in win

Quintana (9-7) allowed two runs on seven hits with no walks and five strikeouts across six innings while capturing a victory against the Brewers on Friday.

The 30-year-old tossed up a homer to Ryan Braun, but that was the only run he yielded until the seventh. Quintana pitched to two batters in the seventh and allowed two hits before leaving without recording an out. One of those inherited runners scored against the Cubs bullpen. Quintana hasn't pitched that well lately, posting a 5.14 ERA in his last five starts, but he's 4-0 during that stretch. Quintana owns a 4.40 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 122.2 innings this season and will face the Athletics next at home Wednesday.