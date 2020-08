Osich was traded from the Red Sox to the Cubs on Monday in exchange for a player to be named later, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Osich has been a bit inconsistent out of the bullpen this season, but he's tossed three scoreless innings over his past three appearances, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out three. The southpaw should continue to serve in a middle relief role in Chicago as he sports a 5.74 ERA and 20:5 K:BB over 15.2 innings this season.