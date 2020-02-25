Play

Cubs' Josh Phegley: Homers Monday

Phegley went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in Monday's Cactus League win over the Mariners.

It's a nice highlight for Phegley, who is battling for a reserve roster spot this spring behind starting catcher Willson Contreras. Victor Caratini is also in the backstop mix, but because he plays some at first base as well, the Cubs could elect to use the new 26th roster spot on a third catcher like Phegley. Either way, he'll have limited fantasy value unless injuries open up regular playing time.

More News
Our Latest Stories