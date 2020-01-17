Play

Cubs' Josh Phegley: Inks minors deal

Phegley signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Phegley will add organizational depth for the Cubs behind the dish, something they've needed in the past with Willson Contreras going down with an injury last season. Phegley appeared in 106 games last year for Oakland, hitting .239 with 12 home runs and 62 RBI.

